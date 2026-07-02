Jodhpur: Rising Star in India's Startup Ecosystem

Jodhpur, once famed solely for its Mehrangarh Fort and cultural heritage, is now making waves as a burgeoning startup hub. Over recent years, the city has attracted investor interest worth over Rs. 2,500 crore, thanks to influential players like Marwari Catalysts who have fostered a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. Local institutions such as IIT, AIIMS, and Rajasthan Ayurveda University are crucial in supporting research-driven entrepreneurship and technological innovation in this rapid transformation.

According to industry insiders, Jodhpur-based startups, which include sectors like AI, healthcare, and climate technology, are poised for an investment influx of Rs. 3,000-5,000 crore in upcoming years. Notably, organizations like Marwari Catalysts have been pivotal, incubating over 200 startups and creating a web of support through funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities via platforms like Startup Club Jodhpur. These efforts not only boost the local economy but also increase job creation as startups expand internationally from this Tier-III city.

Community and institutional collaboration play a significant role in Jodhpur's transformation into a center for innovation. Leaders such as Sushil Sharma, Chair of Marwari Catalysts, and Gaurav Parulkar of IIT Jodhpur underscore the growing synergy between academia, industry, and aspiring entrepreneurs. As traditional sectors like Ayurveda merge with modern business frameworks, Jodhpur's story has become a model for regional innovation, poised to influence India's startup roadmap according to industry stakeholders.