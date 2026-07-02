The Pilot Killed When A Plane Crashed Into Beijings Tallest Building Last Friday Was A Yearold Man Surnamed Liu

A tragic incident unfolded last Friday when a plane crashed into the CITIC Tower, Beijing's tallest building, killing 66-year-old pilot Liu. The Chaoyang district government revealed this in a bid to quell speculation about the crash.

Details emerged that Liu, suffering from insomnia and anxiety, deviated from the approved flight path before losing contact with the airport. The crash happened days before the Communist Party's 105th anniversary celebrations, sparking questions about Beijing's tight airspace security.

Despite stringent flight regulations, Liu managed to fly into a restricted zone, prompting further inquiries. The incident highlights gaps in oversight, as discussions about the crash were quickly censored online. The government cites personal reasons for the crash, pointing to Liu's troubled mental health as documented in his diary.