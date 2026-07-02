"Futuristic and limitless partnership": India-Japan sign agreements on economic security, AI, defence, says PM Modi

India and Japan signed agreements on economic security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), defence, and health sectors for a "futuristic and limitless" partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, PM Modi said that there was a "strategic synergy, confidence and clarity" between New Delhi and Tokyo. He called for a collaboration where Japan's technology and India's market present a "resilient supply chain" in semiconductors, pharma and critical minerals.

India and Japan have enhanced economic ties with Tokyo to invest 10 trillion yen in India over the next decade. "Today, PM Takaichi and I have decided to further speed up and deepen our partnership. We signed agreements on economic security, AI, defence, health and several issues so that this partnership becomes futuristic and limitless. There is strategic synergy, confidence and clarity between our two governments. The responsibility to turn this into outcomes is yours," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "Together, all of you have to ensure that in the next decade, Japan's investment in India crosses 10 trillion yen and the number of Japanese companies in India doubles in 10 years." Presenting a vision, he called for an India-Japan partnership shaping innovation in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and biotechnology.

"I present a vision before you. I see a world where Japan's technology and India's market potential together give a resilient supply chain in semiconductors, pharma and critical minerals to the world. India and Japan are shaping the next generation of innovation in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and biotechnology. At the same time, unprecedented collaboration in aerospace and advanced technologies will further strengthen our contribution to global security. Let us move forward with trust and confidence, deepen our mutually beneficial partnership, and work together to uphold a free, open, and rules-based global order," PM Modi said. At the Economic Forum, PM Modi had announced a Japan Business Week, which will be organised by the PMO, to enhance ease of doing business in India.

This comes amid Japanese PM Takaichi's visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Earlier today, the leaders first held bilateral discussions before leading delegation-level talks.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with other senior officials. During her visit, Takaichi received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)