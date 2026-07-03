India and Japan Unite Against Terrorism and Call for Global Reforms

India and Japan have jointly condemned terrorism linked to Pakistan, urging global eradication of safe havens and calling for UN Security Council reforms. Leaders discussed threats in the East and South China Seas, North Korea's programs, and Middle East tensions, highlighting the importance of international law and multilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:56 IST
India and Japan Unite Against Terrorism and Call for Global Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Japan have issued a stern denunciation of cross-border terrorism linked to Pakistan, and demanded urgent global intervention to dismantle state-backed safe havens and disrupt financing networks. This unified stance was articulated in a joint statement by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The joint declaration specifically condemned the April 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the November 2025 car bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort. The UN report implicating The Resistance Front (TRF) was acknowledged, with both leaders calling for immediate justice against the perpetrators and financiers involved.

The two leaders pushed for decisive action against all UN-listed terrorist organizations and their affiliates, like LeT, JeM, Al Qaeda, and ISIS. India and Japan pressed the international community to eradicate terrorist sanctuaries and dismantle the nexus between terror financing and transnational crime. They stressed the importance of adhering to international law regarding maritime disputes and emphasized UNSC reforms aligned with modern geopolitical contexts.

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