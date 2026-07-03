Tragedy in Pakistan: Overloaded Bus Plunges Off Cliff, Killing 40

A devastating accident unfolded on Friday when an overloaded passenger bus plunged into a ravine off the hazardous Sherani-Zhob highway, resulting in at least 40 fatalities and eight serious injuries, reported The Express Tribune.

Traveling from Quetta to Islamabad, the bus traversed the perilous corridor between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting glaring safety deficiencies on Pakistan's mountainous roadways lacking crucial barriers and structural protections.

The Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) confirmed that disaster response units retrieved 40 bodies, while survivors received urgent care at a trauma facility in Zhob. The tragic event prompted a large emergency response, deploying ambulances and emergency personnel to the remote crash site, according to The Express Tribune.

A swift response to the chaotic aftermath saw local units from Sherani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dispatch personnel to the site. Sherani Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar noted ongoing efforts to transport injured individuals to nearby medical facilities and recover victims' bodies.

The investigation into systemic failures revealed the bus was overloaded mid-journey, carrying additional passengers transferred from a broken-down vehicle. This operational lapse has fueled scrutiny over Pakistan's public transit regulation, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The influx of injured overwhelmed the regional medical infrastructure, declared a medical emergency was declared across Sherani and Dera Ismail Khan. Despite joint rescue operations by various agencies, recovery efforts were marred by challenging terrain and poor infrastructure.

With increasing public demand for accountability and safety reforms, an official investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fatal accident, The Express Tribune reported.