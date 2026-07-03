Pakistan Under Fire for Mishandling Taxila Conservation, Risking Heritage Status
UNESCO has issued a severe warning to Pakistan over flawed conservation efforts at the Taxila archaeological site, citing extensive damage that threatens its World Heritage status. The controversial interventions, using modern materials and methods, have drawn global criticism and risk Islamabad's ambitions in heritage preservation.
Pakistan is facing intense global criticism after UNESCO warned the country over inadequate conservation practices at the ancient Vedic-era site of Taxila. The United Nations' cultural arm condemned the use of modern materials in preserving the site, a move that defies international conservation principles.
The archaeological complex, crucial to South Asia’s history, is seeing its authentic structure compromised by the Pakistani Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), according to reports by Dawn newspaper. UNESCO has threatened to add Taxila to its List of World Heritage in Danger unless immediate corrective actions are undertaken.
This controversy, which highlights Pakistan's inadequate preservation efforts, is furthers complicated by its geopolitical issues, including a push to leverage its historic sites for international recognition. Pakistani officials continue to reject the allegations, insisting that the measures align with accepted conservation practices.
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