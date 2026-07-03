Telangana BJP Chief Urges Pakistan to End Terror Support for Meaningful Dialogue

Telangana BJP President, Ramchander Rao, asserts that Pakistan's cessation of support for cross-border terrorism is a prerequisite for any substantial dialogue with India. Responding to Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah, Rao emphasizes India's peaceful intentions but stresses Pakistan's responsibility to dismantle terror infrastructure for talks to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:14 IST
Telangana BJP Chief Urges Pakistan to End Terror Support for Meaningful Dialogue
Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao has stated firmly that Pakistan must cease its support for cross-border terrorism before any meaningful dialogue with India can occur. His comments were a response to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks advocating talks between the two nations.

Rao underscored that while India has consistently sought peaceful relations with its neighbors, exemplified by initiatives like the Lahore Bus Yatra and the Samjhauta Express, Pakistan's unwavering support for terrorism remains a significant barrier to engagement.

He further labeled Pakistan as a 'terror-supporting nation,' calling on the international community to pressurize Islamabad to dismantle terrorist infrastructure within its borders for meaningful discussions to become possible.

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