NIA Busts Alleged International Conspiracy Involving Drone Warfare Training in Myanmar

NIA apprehends five Ukrainians and one US national for allegedly training armed groups in Myanmar on drone warfare, posing threats to India’s security. With ongoing investigations, the agency seeks extended custody to uncover a broader conspiracy, highlighting intricate links between transnational elements and India's security framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:16 IST
NIA Busts Alleged International Conspiracy Involving Drone Warfare Training in Myanmar
5 Ukrainians, 1 US national brought to Patiala House Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested five Ukrainian nationals and one American citizen for their alleged participation in providing military training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar. The individuals appeared before Patiala House Court following their detentions.

According to NIA officials, the accused reportedly entered India on tourist visas and traveled through Mizoram to reach Myanmar. There, they allegedly engaged with ethnic armed groups opposing the Myanmar military regime, offering expertise in drone warfare and other combat technologies. This has sparked serious national security concerns in India.

Amidst ongoing investigations, the NIA is striving to secure more time to unravel complex conspiracies and analyze electronic devices seized during raids. With connections spanning international borders, the case underscores the intricacies of global terrorism efforts and the challenges faced in safeguarding India's security interests.

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