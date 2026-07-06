HIV Response Cannot Move Forward If Communities Remain on the Sidelines

The global HIV response is again confronting one of its most persistent questions: who gets to shape the policies meant to serve people living with and affected by HIV? In Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met HIV community representatives during the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board meeting, renewing WHO's commitment to closer collaboration with community leaders and signalling a stronger emphasis on participation, human rights and shared decision-making.

The meeting was not simply a courtesy exchange between WHO leadership and civil society representatives. It placed a deeper governance issue on the table: whether communities most affected by HIV will have a stronger role in shaping the next phase of the global response.

Dr Tedros opened the discussion by making clear that the WHO wanted to hear directly from those working on the front lines before presenting its own views. Community organisations often operate where formal systems struggle to build trust. They support people navigating diagnosis, treatment, stigma, discrimination and uneven access to care. Their knowledge is not only personal or anecdotal; it is operational, built through years of helping people engage with health systems that can be difficult, intimidating or exclusionary.

Community representatives argued that future reforms should reinforce the role of communities rather than reduce it. It means moving community engagement from consultation to influence, from occasional dialogue to structured participation in governance, policy development, programme delivery and accountability.

The Rights Gap That Still Blocks Care

The renewed focus on community leadership comes against a difficult backdrop. Stigma, discrimination and criminalisation continue to prevent many people from seeking HIV care and support. These are not peripheral issues; they shape whether people trust health systems, whether they feel safe accessing services, and whether prevention and treatment programmes reach those who need them most.

HIV policy is not only about medicines, clinics and technical guidelines. It is also about whether people can access services without fear, shame or exclusion. Community leaders stressed that policies are more effective when they reflect the lived experiences of those directly affected by HIV. That point carries weight because barriers to care often appear most clearly at the community level, not in institutional strategy documents.

For WHO, the challenge is to support a people-centred response while working within a global health system shaped by national policies, legal environments and institutional priorities. The organisation can provide guidance, convene partners and promote rights-based approaches, but many barriers faced by people living with HIV are rooted in local laws, social attitudes and service-delivery practices.

Communities can identify where policies fail in practice, where services are inaccessible, and where stigma still affects care. Their role is not a substitute for government responsibility or institutional accountability, but it can make both more grounded and responsive.

Monitoring From the Ground Up

One of the clearest priorities raised in Geneva was the expansion of community-led monitoring. The idea is straightforward but powerful: local organisations track the quality and accessibility of HIV services and provide feedback that can improve programmes and strengthen accountability.

This matters because the success of an HIV response cannot be measured only by whether services exist on paper. Services must be reachable, trusted, respectful and responsive. Community-led monitoring can help reveal gaps that may otherwise remain hidden, including poor service quality, barriers to access, discrimination in healthcare settings or weak follow-up for people who need support.

But community-led monitoring also raises an implementation question: will institutions act on what communities report? Feedback only strengthens accountability if it is taken seriously, resourced adequately and connected to decision-making. Without that, monitoring risks becoming another process that documents problems without changing them.

The Geneva meeting points to a wider tension in global health governance. Institutions increasingly recognise the importance of community voices, yet communities often seek more than recognition. They want durable mechanisms, influence over decisions and accountability when programmes fall short. WHO's renewed commitment will be judged by whether it helps create those mechanisms in practical terms.

The Test Is What Comes After Geneva

WHO has pledged continued partnership with HIV communities and has pointed to regular dialogue and platforms such as the WHO Civil Society Commission as part of that engagement. Dr Tedros reaffirmed that closer collaboration with community organisations would help shape, implement and evaluate policies that better meet the needs of people living with HIV.

WHO is acknowledging that the future of the HIV response cannot be shaped by institutions alone. Community leadership remains essential to building a more equitable and people-centred approach, particularly as countries continue working to improve access to prevention, treatment and support services.

Still, several questions remain open. How will community representatives be involved in future decision-making? Will community-led monitoring receive stronger support? How will feedback from affected communities influence WHO guidance and partner programmes? And how will global health institutions address the legal and social barriers that community leaders continue to identify?

For people living with HIV and those most affected by stigma or exclusion, these questions are not procedural. They determine whether health systems become more accessible, whether services are designed around real needs, and whether global commitments translate into better care.

The Geneva engagement should thus be read less as a final outcome and more as a governance test. WHO has renewed its commitment to listening and partnership. The next measure will be whether community voices are given enough weight to shape policy, improve accountability and keep the HIV response focused on the people it is meant to serve.