Unlicensed Daycare Scandal: 27 Arrested in Yogyakarta Child Abuse Case

Indonesian Police Named More People As Suspects In An Alleged Child Abuse And Neglect Case At A Daycare Centre In Yogyakarta City

In a shocking child abuse and neglect scandal in Yogyakarta, Indonesian police have apprehended 14 additional suspects, raising the total to 27. This includes 10 caregivers, a security officer, and administrative staff, following an alarming discovery of mistreated children at an unlicensed daycare.

During a raid in late April, authorities found children aged two to six tied up, sparking nationwide outrage. The incident has led to the arrest of 13 individuals, including the daycare's owner and principal. The center had been operating illegally, raising questions about oversight in the childcare sector.

Apri Sawitri, head of child protection at Yogyakarta's police unit, informed Reuters that investigations are ongoing and more arrests could follow. Charges against the initial suspects are being drafted, but the timing of the trial remains uncertain.