Tragedy in the Camps: Landslides Devastate Rohingya Refugees

At least eight Rohingya Muslims, some of whom were children, were killed in landslides following torrential monsoon rain in southeastern Bangladesh, officials reported on Monday. The landslides struck multiple sites in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar, home to over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, in the early hours while residents were asleep.

The affected population resides in makeshift shelters comprised of bamboo and plastic on deforested hills, which are particularly susceptible to landslides during the monsoon season. The local police identified Tumpa Das, an official, confirmed that eight casualties resulted directly from the inclement weather-induced landslides.

Continued rainfall has exacerbated the threat of additional landslides, prompting relocation efforts to minimize risk. Meanwhile, renewed armed conflict in Myanmar accelerates concerns over additional refugee influxes, with Bangladeshi authorities intensifying border security. Weather forecasts predict ongoing heavy rains, keeping recovery teams on high alert for further natural disasters.