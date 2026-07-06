Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Meeting Amid Donation Controversy

Amid claims of embezzlement of temple donations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to convene a critical meeting. Key figures, including Trust President Nritya Gopal Das and other trustees, are expected to discuss the allegations, which have ignited political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:03 IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Meeting Amid Donation Controversy
Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is poised to hold a significant meeting at the temple complex in Ayodhya on Monday at 3 PM. The agenda centers on the alleged misappropriation of temple funds, a claim that has fueled political disputes across the spectrum.

Presided over by Nritya Gopal Das, who may be absent due to health concerns, the meeting will see the attendance of key trustees and government representatives. Video conferencing will connect trust member K. Parasaran. The controversy has stirred calls from opposition parties for a thorough investigation, while the BJP accuses them of faith-based targeting.

In parallel, investigative efforts are ongoing, with the police securing permission to interrogate five arrested suspects connected to the alleged embezzlement. Trustees Krishna Mohan and VHP's Rajendra Singh 'Pankaj' have reached Ayodhya for the meeting, as support swells for Trust General Secretary Champat Rai amid calls for him to remain in his position.

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