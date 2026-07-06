HRFP Urges Action Amid Rising Violence Against Pakistan's Religious Minorities

HRFP raised alarm over increasing violence and discrimination against Pakistan's religious minorities. Documenting numerous cases of abuse, they called for urgent reforms and investigations to ensure justice and protection. The organization stresses the need for systemic change and accountability to uphold religious freedom and human rights across Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:40 IST
HRFP Urges Action Amid Rising Violence Against Pakistan's Religious Minorities
Minorities in Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) expressed deep alarm on Monday regarding the escalating violence, discrimination, and human rights abuses against religious minorities in Pakistan. According to their official press release, recent incidents involving Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and foreign nationals highlight a continuous failure to provide justice, accountability, and equal protection for these vulnerable communities.

The organization documented a worrying pattern of abuses, including murders, sexual violence, false blasphemy accusations, unwarranted detention, abductions, forced conversions, bonded labor, attacks on places of worship, workplace discrimination, and denial of equal legal protection. Between January and June 2026, the HRFP's REAT Helpline recorded over 600 incidents of human rights violations based on religion or beliefs.

HRFP is calling for immediate action, advocating for independent judicial inquiries, accountability for negligent officials, and comprehensive legal reforms to address the misuse of blasphemy laws. The press release also highlights the organization's commitment to improving the working conditions of sanitation workers, urging the government to ensure fair wages, timely payment, and safety measures for these predominantly Christian laborers.

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