HRFP Urges Action Amid Rising Violence Against Pakistan's Religious Minorities

In a significant move, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) expressed deep alarm on Monday regarding the escalating violence, discrimination, and human rights abuses against religious minorities in Pakistan. According to their official press release, recent incidents involving Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and foreign nationals highlight a continuous failure to provide justice, accountability, and equal protection for these vulnerable communities.

The organization documented a worrying pattern of abuses, including murders, sexual violence, false blasphemy accusations, unwarranted detention, abductions, forced conversions, bonded labor, attacks on places of worship, workplace discrimination, and denial of equal legal protection. Between January and June 2026, the HRFP's REAT Helpline recorded over 600 incidents of human rights violations based on religion or beliefs.

HRFP is calling for immediate action, advocating for independent judicial inquiries, accountability for negligent officials, and comprehensive legal reforms to address the misuse of blasphemy laws. The press release also highlights the organization's commitment to improving the working conditions of sanitation workers, urging the government to ensure fair wages, timely payment, and safety measures for these predominantly Christian laborers.