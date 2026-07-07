India and Indonesia Forge 'Golden Chapter' in Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deepening India-Indonesia ties, describing them as a 'new golden chapter' with potential for the future. During a joint press meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and Indonesia's highest civilian honour, underscoring the evolving partnership across key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:24 IST
India and Indonesia Forge 'Golden Chapter' in Bilateral Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI

In a move marking a 'new golden chapter' in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the burgeoning partnership between India and Indonesia. During a joint press briefing with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the warm hospitality and honored gesture of being awarded Indonesia's highest civilian distinction, the 'Bintang Adipurna'.

Reflecting on the personal rapport with President Prabowo, Modi noted that substantial progress had been made in their mutual cooperation. He recounted Prabowo's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, underscoring the strengthened trust, depth, and vitality characterizing their interactions in recent years.

Modi praised the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018, which encompasses collaboration in development, security, technology, culture, and education, reaching unprecedented potential. Both leaders aim to explore further cooperation in defense, trade, maritime security, healthcare, and advanced technologies during bilateral talks.

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