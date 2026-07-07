Landmark Arms Deal: Indonesia and India Collaborate on Defense

Indonesia And India Have Signed A Deal On The Brahmos Cruise Missile System

In a significant development, Indonesia and India have sealed a deal concerning the BrahMos cruise missile system, an announcement made by the Indonesian presidential palace revealed.

This agreement came to light following a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto during Modi's two-day official visit to the country. Notably, this marks Modi's first visit to Indonesia since 2023.

The two nations have also inked agreements to enhance supply chains for critical minerals and steel, alongside launching a joint venture in stainless steel production. Additionally, maritime safety and preferential trade discussions are set to advance further.