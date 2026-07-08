Zverev Breaks Fritz Jinx to Reach Wimbledon Semi-Finals
Alexander Zverev defeated Taylor Fritz to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final, overcoming a losing streak against Fritz. This victory marks Zverev as the fifth German man in the professional era to make it to the Wimbledon semifinals. He will face Arthur Fery in the next round.
In a thrilling encounter, Alexander Zverev snapped his losing streak against Taylor Fritz, securing a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. The German ace's win keeps him in line for back-to-back Grand Slam titles.
Zverev's previous attempts had seen him fall to Fritz seven times, yet this performance showcased his resilience and skill, earning him a spot as the fifth German man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 1968. He is set to face Arthur Fery, who triumphed over Flavio Cobolli, in the next round.
Despite the pressure of previous defeats, Zverev delivered a nearly flawless match, drawing cheers and ensuring his name joins the prestigious list of Wimbledon contenders. The German remains optimistic about his prospects moving forward, acknowledging the excitement of the competition amongst a supportive crowd.