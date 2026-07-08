Zverev Breaks Fritz Jinx to Reach Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Alexander Zverev Cleared One Of The Biggest Hurdles In His Bid For The Wimbledon Title By Snapping A Lengthy Losing Run Against Taylor Fritz With A Win To Make The Semifinals And Stay On Track For Backtoback Grand Slam Triumphs Having Come Up Short In His Last Seven Clashes With Fritz

In a thrilling encounter, Alexander Zverev snapped his losing streak against Taylor Fritz, securing a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. The German ace's win keeps him in line for back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

Zverev's previous attempts had seen him fall to Fritz seven times, yet this performance showcased his resilience and skill, earning him a spot as the fifth German man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 1968. He is set to face Arthur Fery, who triumphed over Flavio Cobolli, in the next round.

Despite the pressure of previous defeats, Zverev delivered a nearly flawless match, drawing cheers and ensuring his name joins the prestigious list of Wimbledon contenders. The German remains optimistic about his prospects moving forward, acknowledging the excitement of the competition amongst a supportive crowd.