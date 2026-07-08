Russia Bans Diesel Exports Amid Fuel Crisis

Russia Introduced A Ban On Diesel Exports On Wednesday As Part Of A Raft Of Measures To Support The Domestic Fuel Market After Systematic Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Oil Refineries Triggered Gasoline Shortages And Price Spikes Drivers In Many Regions Are Facing Hourslong Lines To Refuel

Russia has introduced a ban on diesel exports as part of a series of measures to stabilize its domestic fuel market following persistent Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, which have resulted in gasoline shortages and significant price increases at the pump.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated during a government meeting led by President Vladimir Putin that the ban is expected to redirect diesel supplies to the domestic market, mitigating the issue of lengthy lines at fuel stations. The ban, in effect until July 31, excludes producers with pre-existing agreements, such as a deal with Mongolia.

Analysts warn that the ban could further tighten the global diesel market, already impacted by decreased supplies due to geopolitical tensions. European markets are experiencing record diesel margin highs, with increased competition for diesel imports from non-Russian suppliers.