Trump Predicts Swift End to U.S-Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the recent military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran would not escalate into a wider conflict. Speaking after a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump asserted that any further actions would be swift, ensuring regional safety and stability, particularly concerning oil security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Said He Did Not Think A Fullfledged Conflict With Iran Would Erupt In The Wake Of Military Strikes From Both Sides I Dont Think Its Going To Start Again I Think Its Going To Go Very Quickly They Hit A Couple Of Ships | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:23 IST
Trump Predicts Swift End to U.S-Iran Tensions
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U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in Ankara after attending a NATO summit, expressed his belief that tensions between the United States and Iran would not lead to a full-scale conflict.

Trump noted, "I don't think it's going to start again. I think it's going to go very quickly," referring to recent military exchanges, including strikes on ships.

The President emphasized that any resolution would enhance safety, specifically mentioning the security of oil supplies, while reiterating that he remains a primary target for Tehran.

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