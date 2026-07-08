Centre approves copra and Totapuri mango procurement in Tamil Nadu

The Central Government has approved the procurement of copra and Totapuri mangoes from farmers in Tamil Nadu, providing significant relief to growers affected by falling market prices. The decision is aimed at ensuring farmers receive fair returns for their produce while preventing distress sales during the current marketing season.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the procurement following a proposal submitted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The intervention is expected to strengthen farmers' incomes, improve price stability and reinforce confidence in the agricultural sector. Under the approved plan, the Centre will procure 87,226 metric tonnes of copra during 2026, including 87,000 metric tonnes of milling copra and 226 metric tonnes of ball copra. The procurement will be carried out under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), with the total MSP value exceeding ₹1,049.16 crore.

MSP support to provide income security for copra growers

The Government said the procurement will ensure that copra farmers receive remunerative prices even when market rates decline. By guaranteeing purchases at the notified MSP, the initiative is expected to protect growers from distress sales and provide greater income security.

Officials believe the intervention will encourage farmers by assuring them that the Government is prepared to purchase their produce at the support price whenever market conditions become unfavourable. The move forms part of the Centre's broader efforts to stabilise agricultural markets while safeguarding farmers against sudden price fluctuations.

Totapuri mango growers also receive major relief

Alongside the copra procurement, the Centre has also approved the procurement of 96,879 metric tonnes of Totapuri mangoes in Tamil Nadu under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). For the 2026 season, the Market Intervention Price (MIP) has been fixed at ₹1,545.41 per quintal. The scheme aims to ensure that Totapuri mango growers receive fair and remunerative prices while reducing the financial impact of sudden market declines.

The Government expects the intervention to improve price stability, strengthen farmer incomes and provide better returns for mango producers across the state. The approval of large-scale procurement for both copra and Totapuri mangoes, backed by more than ₹1,049.16 crore in MSP support for copra alone, is expected to provide substantial relief to farmers in Tamil Nadu. The Centre said such measures play an important role in supporting rural livelihoods, strengthening the agricultural economy and ensuring greater financial security for farming communities.