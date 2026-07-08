Mounting Tensions in Balochistan: Security Personnel Under Siege

In Balochistan, 38 security personnel have been reported killed in the last four days. Attacks claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Baloch Liberation Army have targeted military and police, intensifying the conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:34 IST
Mounting Tensions in Balochistan: Security Personnel Under Siege
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Over the past four days, Balochistan has seen a sharp rise in violence, resulting in the deaths of 38 police and army personnel. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations Director General, confirmed the casualties in a press briefing on Wednesday, as reported by local media.

According to General Chaudhry, the initial attack occurred between July 4 and 5 at Hanna Urak, culminating in 27 police fatalities at the Ziarat-Mangi police check post. On the first day, nine officers were killed, followed by 18 more, as per details shared by Geo TV and PTV.

Further violence unfolded in the Dela Bandar region, where an army convoy came under attack by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), resulting in the death of eleven military personnel, including one Junior Commissioned Officer. Reports indicate Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has also claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the area, marking a deepening of hostilities against Pakistani forces.

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