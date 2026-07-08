Mystery Over Missing Boeing 737: A Race Against Time
A Boeing 737 cargo plane operated by K2 Airways lost contact with air traffic control while flying from Sharjah to Karachi, possibly crashing into the sea. Search and rescue operations are underway after it reportedly experienced navigational issues, resulting in erratic altitude changes before communication was lost.
A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane with five crew members onboard vanished from radar while en route from Sharjah to Karachi, according to aviation authorities. The plane reported navigational difficulties before losing contact with air traffic control, sparking fears of a sea crash.
Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 indicated that the airplane experienced abrupt altitude changes before making a sharp descent near Karachi, prompting multiple agencies to commence a search and rescue operation.
The aircraft's disappearance occurred over the Arabian Sea, west of Karachi, with final data showing a perilous decline in altitude. The plane, a converted freighter operated by K2 Airways, was their only aircraft. Inquiries with K2 Airways and Boeing remain unanswered.