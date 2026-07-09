Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Rostov and Tver Regions

Two tankers in the Sea of Azov experienced drone attacks, resulting in a fire. The crew has been evacuated. In a separate incident, a drone strike set an oil depot in Tver region ablaze. Russian air defense units intercepted 73 drones overnight as tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Tankers Have Been Attacked By Ukrainian Drones In The Sea Of Azov | Updated: 09-07-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 10:46 IST
Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Rostov and Tver Regions
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Two tankers were targeted by Ukrainian drones in the Sea of Azov, leading to a fire outbreak, according to the Rostov region’s governor on Thursday. Crews have been successfully evacuated, but one vessel still remains ablaze.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the interception of 73 Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, an oil depot fire in Russia's Tver region, reportedly caused by another drone attack, has been contained, stated acting governor Vitaly Korolyov, with no injuries reported.

The situation reflects ongoing tensions in the area, underscored by the frequent drone strikes and their impacts.

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