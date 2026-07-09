Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Rostov and Tver Regions

Two Tankers Have Been Attacked By Ukrainian Drones In The Sea Of Azov

Two tankers were targeted by Ukrainian drones in the Sea of Azov, leading to a fire outbreak, according to the Rostov region’s governor on Thursday. Crews have been successfully evacuated, but one vessel still remains ablaze.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the interception of 73 Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, an oil depot fire in Russia's Tver region, reportedly caused by another drone attack, has been contained, stated acting governor Vitaly Korolyov, with no injuries reported.

The situation reflects ongoing tensions in the area, underscored by the frequent drone strikes and their impacts.