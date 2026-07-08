Crisis at Sea: Qatari LNG Tanker Incident Near Strait of Hormuz

Qatari Lng Tanker Al Rekayyat Is Stationary Near The Strait Of Hormuz And Awaiting Salvage Operations Once A Fire On Board Has Been Extinguished

The Qatari LNG tanker Al Rekayyat remains stationary near the Strait of Hormuz, awaiting recovery operations following a projectile strike. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has led to a significant fire in the engine room, posing an explosion risk.

While efforts to extinguish the blaze continue, all crew members have been safely evacuated. Industry sources confirm that the LNG tanks remain intact as long as further attacks do not occur. Currently, two support vessels are stationed nearby to monitor the situation.

Qatar condemned the attack, holding Iran accountable and summoning its deputy ambassador for talks. This event marks the first assault on a Qatari LNG ship since February 28, amid heightened tensions in the region.