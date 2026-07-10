US-Israel Tensions Rise Amid West Asia's Military Escalation

Amid escalating military tensions in West Asia, the US seeks to keep Israel out of strikes against Iran to prevent further conflict. Despite Israeli eagerness to act, the Trump administration prefers restraint, focusing on limited measures such as a naval blockade over full-scale war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:10 IST
US-Israel Tensions Rise Amid West Asia's Military Escalation
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to curb rising tensions in West Asia, the Trump administration is opting to exclude Israel from recent military operations against Iran. According to CNN, two Israeli officials revealed concerns that involving Israel could further escalate ongoing hostilities, especially following the recent strife over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's response, which included strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, has heightened the risk of wider conflict. Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inclination to support US military actions, American sources stress a preference for keeping Israel uninvolved.

While Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, assured the nation of the IDF's readiness, Trump appears to favor diplomatic caution over a full-scale conflict, suggesting limited actions like naval blockades instead. The prevailing sentiment is aimed at avoiding a repeat of large-scale warfare with Tehran.

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