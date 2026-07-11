New Zealand and India Lift Ties with New Strategic Partnership

New Zealand and India have taken a major step in strengthening their relationship after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership during Modi's landmark visit to New Zealand. The move reflects a shared commitment to expand cooperation across trade, security, technology, education, tourism, agriculture, sport and people-to-people connections.

The two leaders also endorsed a Roadmap to 2030, which outlines how both countries will work together over the coming years. A key target under the roadmap is to double two-way trade by the end of the decade while creating stronger links between businesses, institutions and communities. Prime Minister Luxon described the agreement as an important milestone that matches the growing ambitions of both nations and opens the door to deeper collaboration across a wide range of sectors.

Free Trade Agreement to Drive Growth

A central feature of the new partnership is the implementation of the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, which both governments see as a major opportunity for economic growth. The agreement is expected to lower trade barriers, provide greater certainty for businesses and create fresh opportunities in goods, services, investment, education and tourism.

Once fully implemented, the FTA will reduce or eliminate tariffs on 95 percent of New Zealand's exports to India, with 57 percent of exports becoming tariff-free from the first day. The agreement is expected to help New Zealand businesses expand into India's vast consumer market of more than 1.4 billion people while supporting the government's wider goal of doubling the value of the country's exports by 2034. Officials believe the deal will encourage stronger commercial partnerships, attract investment and generate new jobs while giving businesses in both countries better access to each other's markets.

Security and People-to-People Links Expand

The Strategic Partnership also places significant importance on regional security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. As part of the new framework, New Zealand and India have agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation through a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement between their defence forces, allowing closer collaboration and greater coordination on maritime security issues. Alongside defence cooperation, the two countries announced new arrangements covering sport, tourism, farm stock breeding and the dairy sector, reflecting the broad scope of the relationship beyond economic and strategic interests.

Prime Minister Modi's visit is especially significant as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. Both leaders said the strengthened partnership builds on shared values, strong community ties and a common interest in creating lasting opportunities that will benefit future generations in both countries.