Straits Showdown: U.S. and Iran's Escalating Missile Exchanges

U.S. and Iranian forces engaged in a fierce exchange of missile and drone assaults, escalating tensions over the crucial Gulf region. Tehran targeted U.S. facilities across several states, closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz yet again, resulting in rising oil prices.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards struck U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, destroying radar systems in Oman, and hitting storage depots in Jordan as a reaction to U.S. strikes in the ongoing conflict that threatens shipping routes.

This latest violence throws into question the future of a U.S.-Iran agreement to reopen the strait. Despite negotiations, President Trump indicated the ceasefire was over, expressing openness to further discussion amid political pressures as oil price hikes loom over the upcoming elections.