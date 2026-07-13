Iranian newspapers are celebrating the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, an influential ally of former President Donald Trump. Publications like Hamshahri even hinted at the potential for "sudden death" for other American officials, illustrating the precarious state of US-Iran relations.

Vatan-e Emrooz, another Iranian daily, described Graham as a key supporter of anti-Iranian policies, and described his passing as a result of a "sudden illness." This aligns with the narrative of Tehran's media, which has not shied away from suggesting possible Iranian involvement in the incident.

In the US, the reaction to these reports has sparked conspiracy theories, particularly among Trump's supporters, who recall previous threats from entities like the IRGC. This highlights the late Senator's notorious reputation for advocating ambitious foreign policy decisions, particularly in support of Israel and against the current Iranian regime.