Iran's Media Celebrates Graham's Death Amidst Tensions with US

Iranian media outlets hailed the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch opponent of Tehran, suggesting possible involvement in his demise. The incident highlights escalating tensions between Iran and Graham's allies, particularly given his advocacy for aggressive US policies against Iran and support for military actions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:08 IST
Iran's Media Celebrates Graham's Death Amidst Tensions with US
The front page of Iranian newspaper Hamshahri under the headline "Get Ready for Sudden Death" following Graham's death. (Image Source: Iranian newspaper Hamshahri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian newspapers are celebrating the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, an influential ally of former President Donald Trump. Publications like Hamshahri even hinted at the potential for "sudden death" for other American officials, illustrating the precarious state of US-Iran relations.

Vatan-e Emrooz, another Iranian daily, described Graham as a key supporter of anti-Iranian policies, and described his passing as a result of a "sudden illness." This aligns with the narrative of Tehran's media, which has not shied away from suggesting possible Iranian involvement in the incident.

In the US, the reaction to these reports has sparked conspiracy theories, particularly among Trump's supporters, who recall previous threats from entities like the IRGC. This highlights the late Senator's notorious reputation for advocating ambitious foreign policy decisions, particularly in support of Israel and against the current Iranian regime.

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