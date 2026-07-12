Pakistan's Soaring Jet Fuel Costs Set to Skyrocket Airfares

Airfares in Pakistan are anticipated to climb following a government decision to raise jet fuel prices by PKR 13.23 per litre, as reported by ARY News. This move comes on the heels of a recent uptick in petrol prices.

According to official sources, the new jet fuel price stands at PKR 251.02 per litre, marking a significant operational cost increase for both the national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and other private carriers. Aviation experts warn that passengers will likely bear the brunt of these increased costs through higher ticket prices.

This decision follows a pattern of rising petroleum costs in the country, driven by a global surge in crude oil prices. Adjustments have been made across various fuels, with a notable increase in the petroleum levy despite a dip in international oil prices. Yet, retail prices for petrol and diesel remain steady, as reported by The Express Tribune, with only kerosene oil seeing a price reduction.