India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties at Key Dialogue

In a significant development, India and Japan convened their eighth Defence Policy Dialogue on Monday, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral defence relations. The high-level meeting, led by India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Japan's Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Kano Koji, focused on evaluating the progress of defence cooperation and exploring new avenues for collaboration in emerging sectors such as defence industrial partnerships and technological advancements.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement, both nations engaged in comprehensive dialogues on the regional and global security landscape, exchanging insights on shared concerns. The talks featured in-depth reviews of current military partnerships, spanning military-to-military exchanges, joint headquarters collaboration, maritime exercises, defence equipment cooperation, and technological partnerships. The importance of regular high-level exchanges to facilitate ongoing dialogue and potential outcomes for upcoming Ministerial visits, including a 2+2 meeting later in the year, was stressed by both sides.

The talks, epitomizing the evolving India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, saw both delegations express satisfaction over increasing convergence on security issues. This partnership extension aimed at fostering a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. The Indian Defence Secretary extolled Japan's support and engagement in the defence sector, while Japan's Kano Koji reaffirmed the commitment to broadening defence collaboration across key areas. The day concluded with a respectful tribute at Tokyo's Self-Defense Forces Memorial Stone, honoring Japan's fallen servicemen.