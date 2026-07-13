Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: Rising Death Toll and Aftermath

The aftermath of Venezuela's twin earthquakes sees the death toll escalating to 4,561. Officials report 16,740 injuries while 17,907 individuals are left homeless. The June 24 quakes have significantly impacted the region, with recovery efforts underway amid the large-scale destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:50 IST
Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: Rising Death Toll and Aftermath
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The tragic toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes continues to climb, with new official figures revealing 4,561 lives lost, according to top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez.

On June 24, the devastating quakes struck, leaving 16,740 people injured as communities scramble to recover.

Additionally, a staggering 17,907 residents have been rendered homeless, emphasizing the urgent need for aid and rebuilding efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

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