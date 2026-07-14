Venezuela's Diplomatic Shake-Up

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez announced on Monday that she has selected the country's envoy to the United States, Felix Plasencia, for a new role focusing on foreign relations and international trade.

Plasencia, a trusted confidant of Rodriguez, has held the position of her representative in Washington since February and has extensive experience in diplomacy. He also has a background as a foreign minister under Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by Washington in January.

This appointment signals a strategic move by Venezuela to strengthen its diplomatic and trade relationships globally, as the nation seeks to navigate complex international tensions.