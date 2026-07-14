Venezuela's Diplomatic Shake-Up

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, appointed the nation's envoy to the U.S., Felix Plasencia, to a new role focusing on foreign relations and trade. Plasencia, a close ally of Rodriguez, previously served as her representative in Washington and as foreign minister under Nicolas Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:32 IST
Venezuela's Diplomatic Shake-Up
Delcy Rodriguez
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez announced on Monday that she has selected the country's envoy to the United States, Felix Plasencia, for a new role focusing on foreign relations and international trade.

Plasencia, a trusted confidant of Rodriguez, has held the position of her representative in Washington since February and has extensive experience in diplomacy. He also has a background as a foreign minister under Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by Washington in January.

This appointment signals a strategic move by Venezuela to strengthen its diplomatic and trade relationships globally, as the nation seeks to navigate complex international tensions.

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