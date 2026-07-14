Venezuela's El Palito Refinery Back in Action

Venezuela's El Palito refinery, producing 146,000 barrels per day, has resumed its catalytic cracker essential for motor fuel production. The refinery, affected by twin earthquakes in June, has gradually restored operations, according to workers. The restart marks a crucial step toward stabilizing fuel output amid recent power challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 00:08 IST
Venezuela's El Palito Refinery Back in Action
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's El Palito refinery, the smallest in the country with a capacity of 146,000 barrels per day, has successfully restarted its fluid catalytic cracker, workers reported on Monday. This unit is vital for producing motor fuel and its revival marks a significant achievement for the facility.

The refinery has been cautiously reactivating its operational units after being forced offline by two significant earthquakes in late June, which led to extensive power outages.

Restoring the catalytic cracker indicates a pivotal step toward stabilizing Venezuela's motor fuel production as the refinery overcomes recent power challenges and works back to full operational capacity.

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