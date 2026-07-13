Venezuela's Inflation Surge: A Closer Look at Economic Trends
Venezuela's inflation rate surged to 13.8% in June from 6.3% the previous month. Annual inflation soared to 544.12%, based on central bank data. The first half of the year saw a 129.8% increase. These trends are influenced by a notable depreciation in the exchange rate.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuela is experiencing a significant rise in inflation, with June's rate accelerating to 13.8% compared to 6.3% in May, according to recent data from the central bank.
Reuters calculations indicate that the annual inflation rate has skyrocketed to 544.12%, highlighting the acute economic challenges facing the nation.
Experts attribute these price increases to a substantial depreciation of the exchange rate, prompting concerns over Venezuela’s economic stability.
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