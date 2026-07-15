New Zealand Invests $35 Million in Forensic Mental Health Care

New Zealand is putting an additional $35 million into forensic mental health services, with the Government planning to expand treatment capacity, strengthen specialist support, and improve the transition of patients back into the community. The investment is designed to reduce waiting times while easing pressure on a system that has faced increasing demand.

New funding expands beds and specialist care

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said forensic mental health services play a vital role in supporting people with complex mental health needs who come into contact with the justice system, making additional investment essential for both patient care and community safety. The Budget 2026 package will fund four new forensic inpatient beds, with two to be added at Auckland's Mason Clinic and another two at the Porirua forensic campus. These extra beds are expected to increase treatment capacity and allow more people to receive specialist care without lengthy delays.

The funding also includes six additional step-down beds for patients preparing to leave inpatient forensic services. These facilities provide a structured environment where people can continue their recovery before returning to community life, helping free up inpatient spaces for those requiring intensive treatment.

More frontline staff to support prisons and courts

The investment extends beyond hospital facilities by expanding prison in-reach services, giving people in custody faster access to mental health assessments and treatment. More psychiatrists, nurses, and specialist clinical staff will work within prisons to support individuals dealing with acute and complex mental health conditions.

Additional court liaison staff will also join the system to identify people appearing before the courts who may have mental health, addiction, or intellectual disability needs. Early identification is expected to connect individuals with appropriate services sooner while supporting better outcomes throughout the justice process. Doocey said strengthening these parts of the system will improve access to care at every stage, from the courts and prisons through to inpatient treatment and community rehabilitation.

Government builds on earlier mental health investment

The latest funding follows Budget 2025, which allocated almost $51 million to improve access to specialist forensic mental health and addiction services. That package delivered 10 new acute inpatient beds and eight step-down beds to address growing demand. Combined with the new Budget 2026 investment, the Government has now funded 14 forensic inpatient beds and 14 forensic step-down beds, while also expanding the number of frontline mental health professionals working across the country.

Doocey said the broader goal is to provide faster access to specialist support, strengthen rehabilitation services, and improve reintegration into the community. He added that increasing capacity across the forensic mental health system will benefit patients, support staff working in the sector, and contribute to safer communities by helping people receive timely treatment and ongoing care.