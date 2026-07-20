Forging New Pathways: India-Moldova Economic Collaborations Set to Soar

President Droupadi Murmu, alongside Moldova's President Maia Sandu, addressed an important gathering at the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau. Her speech underscored the burgeoning cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing India's dedication to fostering ties across multiple domains: political, economic, and cultural.

Marking her historic state visit as the first Indian President to Moldova, President Murmu stressed India's commitment to deepening bilateral relations. Speaking before a diverse assembly of business leaders from 'Invest Moldova' and a high-ranking Indian business contingent, she described the partnership as one rooted in mutual respect and shared democratic values since its inception in 1992.

She extended an invitation to Moldovan businesses to explore India's promising market, assuring them of a transparent and investor-friendly climate. Likewise, she encouraged Indian firms to tap into Moldova’s strategic advantages and skilled workforce, expressing confidence that the ongoing discussions would set the stage for innovative collaborations and economic advancement for both nations.