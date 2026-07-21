Canada Stands Firm Amidst New U.S. Tariffs

In a strong stance against newly imposed U.S. tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed the country's dedication to bolstering its economy and safeguarding its citizens. The tariffs target select Canadian goods in the dairy, alcoholic beverages, and motor vehicle sectors, prompting a swift response from Canada.

Prime Minister Carney labeled the U.S. actions a breach of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). In response, Canada has imposed matching tariffs, underlining their right to defend national interests. He stressed the unity of Canadians in these challenging times and their solid commitment to defending their economic well-being.

Despite the tensions, Carney expressed Canada's readiness to engage in discussions aimed at modernizing CUSMA and easing trade disputes. Highlighting Canada's belief in free and fair trade, he stated that the nation is prepared to address the ongoing issues for the mutual benefit of both countries' citizens.