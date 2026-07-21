Canada Stands Firm Against New U.S. Tariffs: PM Carney Talks Trade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vows to defend the country's interests following new U.S. tariffs on key Canadian goods. Criticizing the U.S. for violating CUSMA, Carney affirmed Canada's readiness to engage in discussions to resolve trade disputes while protecting the economy and citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:47 IST
Canada Stands Firm Against New U.S. Tariffs: PM Carney Talks Trade
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has assured citizens that the country remains committed to supporting its people and businesses amid fresh tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian goods. The measures affect sectors such as dairy, alcoholic beverages, and motor vehicles, sparking concerns over the impact on trade relations.

In a statement, Carney criticized the U.S. actions as violations of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), highlighting the tariffs on the Canadian auto sector. He emphasized Canada's right to defend itself by matching the U.S. measures, adding that the nation remains united in protecting its economy and workforce.

Carney underlined Canada's dedication to free and fair trade, noting efforts to propose solutions and modernize CUSMA. He pointed out the adverse effects of the trade dispute on U.S. families and reiterated Canada's readiness for in-depth dialogue to mutually benefit both nations' citizens while maintaining strong domestic support for Canadian interests.

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