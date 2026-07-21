Panama Eyes Strategic Partnership with India's Emerging Superpower Status

Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez applauded India's global influence and proposed a strategic partnership during talks in New Delhi. He emphasized Panama's potential as India's trade gateway to Latin America and proposed new trade collaboration areas, while highlighting shared democratic values and economic cooperation opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:47 IST
Panama Eyes Strategic Partnership with India's Emerging Superpower Status
Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Panama's Foreign Minister, Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, on Monday lauded India as 'already a superpower' and urged the elevation of bilateral ties to a longstanding strategic partnership.

During delegation-level talks with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, Vasquez pitched Panama as India's gateway to Latin America for trade and investment.

Highlighting their shared democratic values, he called for greater economic engagement and proposed establishing a high-level trade working group.

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