Global Outcry as China's New Ethnic Unity Law Sparks Controversy

A coalition of over 50 Uyghur and civil society groups warns that China's new Ethnic Unity Law, effective July 1, 2026, could lead to forced assimilation and repression of non-Han communities. They call on international entities to monitor the law's implementation and resist its extraterritorial reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:50 IST
Global Outcry as China's New Ethnic Unity Law Sparks Controversy
World Uyghur Congress (WUC) (Photo/X/ @UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI

The World Uyghur Congress, leading a coalition of more than 50 Uyghur diaspora and civil society groups, has fiercely criticized China's Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress. Enforced from July 1, 2026, the coalition claims the regulation aims at forced assimilation, threatening the cultural identities of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongolians, and other non-Han communities by promoting allegiance to China's Communist Party (CCP) and its version of national identity.

In an official statement, the coalition emphasized that the law prioritizes Mandarin as the main educational language, fosters 'Sinicisation' of religious practices, and mandates ideological education aligned with the CCP. These policies, they argue, marginalize ethnic languages and cultures, and perpetuate cultural destruction, mass internment, and the disruption of family structures. Concerns also surfaced about Article 63, which allegedly allows China to extend its legal power beyond its borders, targeting dissenters abroad and infringing on national sovereignties.

International bodies have already shown concern, citing the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's caution to the Human Rights Council about potential repression in areas like language and religion. A European Parliament resolution has also critiqued the law. The coalition urges global human rights mechanisms and governments to vigilantly observe the law’s rollout, protest against it, and support vulnerable diaspora groups globally.

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