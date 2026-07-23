US Tariff Policy on Generic Drugs: What Wasn't Discussed in Manila

During his Manila visit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the newly announced tariffs on generic drug imports did not arise in talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Though absent from their dialogues, the issue might have been discussed with other US administration officials.

President Donald Trump's latest policy, extended until 2026, allows zero tariffs on generic drugs before escalating significantly, aiming to incentivize domestic pharmaceutical production. The plan reinforces the need for US-based manufacturing but has not yet raised concerns from India's government, according to Rubio.

Parallel discussions between Rubio and Jaishankar centered on finalizing an interim bilateral trade agreement and addressed geopolitical topics like West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, the construction of pharmaceutical facilities in the US has surged, mirroring efforts to bolster local production capacity.