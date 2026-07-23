The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has directed American diplomats to address international concerns regarding a perceived 'kill switch' in U.S. technology products. This response follows a brief decision by the Trump administration to limit foreign access to advanced AI systems, which led to diplomatic unrest.

The White House's initial ban, though revoked, has left lingering implications, stirring debates on digital independence and raising alarm over the U.S.'s ability to control essential technologies at will. European officials are particularly vocal, emphasizing the risks of relying on American AI infrastructures.

The State Department's cable, aimed at dispelling fears, insists that U.S. technology policies are misunderstood. However, regional leaders and tech firms remain wary, concerned about the geopolitical ramifications of U.S. tech dominance and its potential use as an economic tool.