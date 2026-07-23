India's Pharma Market Surges Amidst US Tariff Plans

India's pharmaceutical market is thriving as the country prepares for upcoming US tariffs on generic medicines. A report highlights robust domestic growth driven by improvements in volume, price, and new product launches. Major drugmakers like Torrent Pharma and Zydus show significant growth, outpacing overall market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:49 IST
India's Pharma Market Surges Amidst US Tariff Plans
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

India's pharmaceutical sector is witnessing robust growth as it gears up for the impending United States tariffs on imported generic drugs. According to a report by Equirus Securities, the nation's market is experiencing broad-based momentum, driven by strong demand across various therapies and leading pharmaceutical companies.

US President Donald Trump recently announced that while all generic drugs imported into the US will continue to benefit from zero percent tariffs until August 2026, these tariffs are slated to increase by up to 200 percent over the following two years. This announcement comes as a pivotal moment for India's pharmaceutical market.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), in June, recorded its most robust monthly performance in over two years, marking a 16 percent year-on-year growth. The first quarter of FY27 saw a 13.5 percent year-on-year growth, bolstered by volume growth of 3.4 percent, price-led growth of 4.6 percent, and contributions from new product introductions totaling 3.1 percent.

This diverse growth is evident in all major therapy segments, with notable double-digit increases in June. Cardiac and anti-diabetic therapies led this surge, with anti-diabetic treatments emerging as the third-largest therapy segment owing to the adoption of GLP-1 medications. Chronic therapies continued to outperform, while the recovery of acute therapies suggests a balanced market expansion. Torrent Pharma and Zydus, among others, have emerged as top-performers, achieving roughly 20 percent growth.

These trends indicate a resilient domestic formulations market, poised to navigate the evolving global trade conditions, backed by strong demand, innovative product launches, and comprehensive participation across therapeutic categories.

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