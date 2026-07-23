Diplomatic Talks at Manila Forum
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, which lasted over half an hour, took place on the sidelines of a forum, according to reports from the TASS news agency.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in significant diplomatic talks in Manila on Thursday. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of a major forum, as reported by the TASS news agency.
The discussion between the two high-ranking officials lasted more than half an hour, highlighting the importance of the issues at hand. The primary focus of their dialogue was on finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This diplomatic exchange underscores the complexities and high-level efforts involved in addressing international conflicts, with both nations seeking common ground amid tense geopolitical landscapes.