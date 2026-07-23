Diplomatic Talks at Manila Forum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, which lasted over half an hour, took place on the sidelines of a forum, according to reports from the TASS news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:45 IST
Diplomatic Talks at Manila Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in significant diplomatic talks in Manila on Thursday. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of a major forum, as reported by the TASS news agency.

The discussion between the two high-ranking officials lasted more than half an hour, highlighting the importance of the issues at hand. The primary focus of their dialogue was on finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This diplomatic exchange underscores the complexities and high-level efforts involved in addressing international conflicts, with both nations seeking common ground amid tense geopolitical landscapes.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026