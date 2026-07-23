Allegations of Chinese Pressure at Taiwan Documentary Fest in Thailand

The Taiwan Documentary and Film Festival, held in Thailand, has become the center of controversy after reports surfaced alleging Chinese embassy intervention. According to the Taipei Times, the embassy attempted to coerce festival organizers into removing Taiwan's Ministry of Culture logo from promotional materials.

The festival, a collaborative effort between several organizations including the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, opened in Bangkok and Khon Kaen, featuring 17 Taiwanese films. Documentary Club director Thida Plitpholkarnpim stated that an individual claiming to represent the Chinese embassy contacted the hosting cinemas, objecting to the logo and demanding its removal.

In response, festival organizers advised addressing the issue through Taiwan's representatives or via Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The interference, described as unprecedented in the festival's history, prompted Taiwan's Culture Minister Li Yuan to commend the organizers for their resilience against pressure tactics allegedly continued by Beijing. The Chinese embassy has yet to comment.