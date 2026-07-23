India's 'Kusha' Missile: Pioneering Leap in Air Defence

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a milestone with the successful test-flight of the 'Kusha' Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile. The launch was conducted on Thursday from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off Odisha's coast, targeting a simulated high-speed aerial threat.

The 'Kusha' missile showcases India's significant leap in defence technology, capable of neutralizing a broad spectrum of aerial threats, including fighter jets and UAVs. Developed by DRDO labs in collaboration with industry partners, 'Kusha' highlights a self-reliant step in national defence by reducing import dependency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the successful test-flight as a reflection of India's growing competence in complex defence systems. He congratulated DRDO and other contributors on achieving this crucial breakthrough that places India among a select group of nations with such advanced missile capabilities.