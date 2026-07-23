Russia's Oil Revenue Surge: A Budgetary Boost Amid Global Price Hikes

In a significant shift, Russia's state oil and gas revenue is expected to surge by 60% in July, compared to the same month last year. This increase, attributed to the global rise in oil prices, marks a notable change in the nation's fiscal landscape, according to Reuters calculations released on Thursday.

The substantial boost stems from profit-based tax revenues on oil production in the second quarter, reflecting the country's heavy reliance on its energy sector to support its economy and military activities, particularly in Ukraine. Despite the July surge, oil and gas tax revenue from January to July is predicted to decline by 11% from the same period in 2025.

Looking ahead, Russia's 2026 budget sets ambitious targets, forecasting oil and gas revenue to reach 8.92 trillion roubles. This comes as the nation grapples with a federal budget drop in oil and gas revenue to 8.48 trillion roubles last year, the lowest since 2020. As the finance ministry prepares to release its estimates on August 5, the volatility of the sector remains a critical concern.