U.S. Tightens Visa Restrictions on Cybercrime Offenders
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy targeting those involved in cybercrime, potentially affecting immediate family members. This policy aims to deter individuals involved in or complicit with cyber-enabled crimes. The statement was released by the U.S. State Department.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio introduced a stringent policy on Thursday designed to deter cybercrime by imposing visa restrictions on those culpable of such offenses.
The new regulation extends to the immediate family members of individuals engaged in cyber-enabled illegal activities.
The policy highlights America's firm stance against cybercriminals, as announced in a statement from the U.S. State Department.
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