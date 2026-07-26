Chaos at Berlin Pride: Manhunt After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd

A vehicle charged into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening, resulting in several injuries, confirmed Berlin police. In response, a manhunt has been initiated to locate the potential culprits.

Emergency services were deployed to the Tiergarten park in the city's center, near the iconic Brandenburg Gate, where the incident occurred. The vehicle reportedly hit multiple people, prompting police to intensify the search for suspects.

The annual Christopher Street Day, one of Europe's major Pride events, saw hundreds of thousands gather in Berlin before the shocking event disrupted the celebrations. Witnesses reported seeing a white van speed into the crowd, and the driver reportedly fled on foot, adding to the chaos. The exact number of those injured and the severity of their injuries remains unclear.