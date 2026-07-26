Tragedy Strikes Berlin's Pride: Vehicle Attack Near Christophers Street Day

A vehicle drove into a crowd at Berlin's Pride celebrations, injuring many and killing one. The incident occurred at the Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate. An urgent manhunt is ongoing. Christopher Street Day, a major LGBTQ event, commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising and attracts large crowds annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 03:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes Berlin's Pride: Vehicle Attack Near Christophers Street Day
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  • Country:
  • Germany

In a shocking incident at Berlin's annual Pride celebrations, a vehicle drove into a crowd, leaving numerous people injured, some critically. The attack took place near Tiergarten park, close to the Brandenburg Gate. Reports indicate one fatality as the city grapples with the aftermath.

The urgent search for suspects continues as authorities respond to the chaotic scene. Witnesses reported seeing a white van speeding into the crowd, with one individual exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. This tragic event halted the festivities of Christopher Street Day, a significant cultural and political event.

Christopher Street Day, remembering the 1969 Stonewall uprising, gathers thousands yearly in Berlin to advocate for equality and against discrimination. From its origins in 1979 in West Berlin, this event has grown into a major occasion on the city's calendar.

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