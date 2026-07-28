Tragedy Strikes Aeon Mall as Explosive Aftermath Follows Quake

A post-quake explosion devastated the Aeon Mall in southern Japan, leaving it in ruins just a month after its grand reopening, aimed at celebrating recovery from a previous earthquake.

The mall's history of overcoming the magnitude 7.3 Kumamoto earthquake in 2016 and subsequent safety improvements were shattered as new tremors shook the region. Visitors to the bustling complex, which boasted over 200 stores, were evacuated, but many remain missing, raising concerns over possible casualties.

Local authorities and broadcasters like NHK reported the dire conditions preventing immediate search and rescue efforts, as aftershocks pose ongoing threats. Witness accounts mentioned gas smells, emphasizing the explosion's severity. Aeon's initiatives to aid the community post-2016 remain bittersweet memories amid current hardships.